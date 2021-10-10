WATERTOWN — Eric A. Maass, 40, of 287 E. Main St., Upper Apt. was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the JB Wise parking lot on Black River Parkway, Mr. Maass fought with one man and slapped him several times in the face with an open hand.
Mr. Maass was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jesse A. Young, Sr., 38, of 145 Maywood Terrace, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, at about 8 p.m. Saturday at an address on West Main Street, Mr. Young menaced Yamil Muniz Cruz by approaching him with a folding knife extended, threatening to stab him. Mr. Young did this in the presence of a child he was caring for, a 4-year-old female.
Mr. Young was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Brenna R. Ginger, 39, of 265 Green St., was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at her Green Street home, Ms. Ginger violated a refrain-from order of protection issued out of Jefferson County family court when she consumed alcohol and was under the influence in the presence of three children; a 11-year-old boy, and two 7-year-old females.
Ms. Ginger was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Rae C. Bremmer, 51, of 201 Creekwood Dr., Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Ms. Bremmer sent threatening text messages to Stephanie Hill, causing Ms. Hill to fear for her safety.
Ms. Bremmer was arrested and given an appearance ticket for her charge.
