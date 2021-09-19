WATERTOWN — Quintell E. Flowers, 35, of 207 Wealtha Ave, Apt. 659C, was charged by city police on Friday with acting in a manner to injure a child and resisting arrest.
According to police records, on Sept. 14 Mr. Flowers hit Natosha Butts with an open hand and put his hands around her throat, in the presence of an 11-year-old male child who called 911.
On Friday, while police attempted to arrest Mr. Flowers for that charge, he refused to comply with verbal commands from uniformed city police officers to avoid being placed into handcuffs, requiring police to use force to place him under arrest.
Mr. Flowers was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Kareem C. Jones, 22, of 312 Gotham St., was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to city police records, on Sept. 9 at about 9:07 p.m., Mr. Jones broke into the apartment of Kayla S. Dake and remained without permission during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Jones was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
