WATERTOWN — Jason E. Perez, 27, who is listed as homeless, was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to city police, on Saturday afternoon, Mr. Perez entered Larry E. Westberry’s Clay Street home and engaged in a physical altercation with Mr. Westberry, punching him in the forehead with a closed fist and causing Mr. Westberry to skin his elbow. This was in violation of a stay-away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County family court.
Mr. Perez was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Kimberly N. Lashure, 33, of 256 Michigan Ave, Apt. 403B, was charged by city police on Aug. 31 with acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to city police records released Sunday, on Aug. 31 at her home, Ms. Lashure failed to take proper safety measures to protect the children under her care and allowed her three-year-old male child to leave her home while she slept. The child remained outside the home for nearly an hour and a half before Ms. Lashure was located by city police.
Ms. Lashure was charged on scene, processed and given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Anjaliegh M. Symonds, 23, of 207 Creekwood Dr., Apt. 5, was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and unsafely backing her vehicle.
City police did not provide Ms. Symond’s blood alcohol content, but a charge of aggravated DWI typically comes when the accused shows a BAC at or above 0.18%.
Ms. Symonds was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with tickets for her charges.
