WATERTOWN — Brittany N. Hobart, 29, of Starbuck Ave, was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, on Wednesday evening, Ms. Hobart is accused of having violated the terms of a refrain-from order of protection and hitting the protected party, Kimberly Pound, in the hand and face during a domestic incident.
Ms. Hobart was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Joshua A. Boisvert, 40, of County Route 144, Black River, was charged by city police on Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, at noon on Wednesday at 100 Arsenal Street, Mr. Boisvert is accused of having kept a white powder, which tested positive for methamphetamine, in the visor mirror of his vehicle.
Mr. Boisvert was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.