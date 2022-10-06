WATERTOWN — Bannon J. Galluccio, 40, of 845 W. Main St., was charged by city police on Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Galluccio violated the terms of a refrain-from order of protection when he punched a female victim in the shoulder during a domestic incident at his home on Thuesday morning.
Mr. Galluccio was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held pending an arraignment hearing.
Gregg A. Pietramala, 31, of 821 Davidson St., was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Pietramala displayed a knife and threatened to slit the throat of a 38-year-old female, and then shoved her, at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 500 Waite Ave.
Mr. Pietramala was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Brian M. Watson, 43, of 371 Flower Ave. E, was charged by city police on Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for an ammo clip, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a defaced weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Watson possessed 14 large-capacity ammo-feeding devices, a Jennings model J-22 pistol with the serial number removed, an Anderson Arms semi-automatic weapon, an American Bulldog revolver at his residence without a valid permit.
Mr. Watson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
David D. Seddon, 29, of 2473 Alexandria Meadows, was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Seddon violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection when he entered the vehicle of the protected party and threatened to burn her house down at about 7 a.m. Wednesday outside Credo on West Main Street.
Mr. Seddon was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
