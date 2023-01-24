2 charged with lying over Winslow Street gunshot

Watertown police cruiser. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Bryant D. Scott, 45, of State Route 12, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

According to police records, on Jan 10, Mr. Scott is accused of breaking into a home on Alexandria Meadows and stealing an Xbox gaming console and two controllers, with a combined value of $389.99.

