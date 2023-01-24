WATERTOWN — Bryant D. Scott, 45, of State Route 12, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
According to police records, on Jan 10, Mr. Scott is accused of breaking into a home on Alexandria Meadows and stealing an Xbox gaming console and two controllers, with a combined value of $389.99.
Mr. Scott was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Kristi L. Fravel, 36, of Huntington Street, was charged by city police on Monday with acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, on Dec. 31, 2021 at her home, Ms. Frankel is accused of becoming highly intoxicated, to the point she was unable to care for her five children between 2 and 6 years old, who could not care for their own needs.
Ms. Fravel was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
