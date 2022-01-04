WATERTOWN — Beth M. Murphy, 49, of 138 Michigan Ave., Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree arson.
According to police records, on July 27, 2021 at Midtown Towers, Ms. Murphy lit a roll of toilet paper on fire with the intention of causing damage to the building, owned by the Watertown Housing Authority.
Ms. Murphy was given a ticket to appear in city court.
Marc R. Warner, 44, of 104 Creekwood Dr., Apt. 8, was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
According to police records, on Dec. 25 Mr. Warner illegally entered an apartment on Franklin St., stole a black duffel bag, bedding materials and some personal items belonging to Adam Packard.
Mr. Warner was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Kristie L. Perkins, 40, of 335 S. Meadow St., was charged by city police on Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny.
According to police records, on Dec. 3, Ms. Perkins wrote three checks to herself from her Key Bank account for amounts of money she did not have available. She then deposited those checks via mobile deposit into her Community Bank account, and then withdrew the money before the checks cleared. Ms. Perkins is accused of stealing $1,250 from Community Bank.
Ms. Perkins was given a ticket to appear in city court.
Anthony Da-Zhaun Mondesir-Daux, 21, of 10332 N. Riva Ridge Loop, Apt. 105-B, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Monday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police records, Mr. Mondesir-Deux provided a blood alcohol content test showing his BAC was 0.12%.
He was turned over to the Fort Drum Military Police custody and given a ticket to return to city court.
