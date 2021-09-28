WATERTOWN — Caleb A. Bellinger, 31, of Watertown, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, Mr. Bellinger allegedly stabbed the tire on a 2011 Kia Sorento belonging to someone with a stay-away order of protection against him, according to city police. He also allegedly began an argument with the protected party, which violated the order.
Mr. Bellinger was arrested on Monday and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
Deborah J. Rivers, 63, of Watertown, was charged by city police with second-degree harassment.
Ms. Rivers allegedly threatened, via Facebook Messenger, to stab a person. She was arrested on the same day and later released from jail with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.