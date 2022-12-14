WATERTOWN — Ronald D. Robinson, 41, of Route 37, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny.
Police say that on Dec. 7 at the Factory Street 7-Eleven convenience store, Mr. Robinson stole a 2015 Kia Sorento.
Mr. Robinson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Kshaun T. Murphy, 28, who has no listed address, was charged by city police Tuesday with criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Police say that on Monday evening at a house on North Rutland Street, Mr. Murphy fled police when they attempted to arrest him on a bench warrant, damaging a fence during his attempt to flee.
Mr. Murphy was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Ronald J. Chapman Jr., 37, who has no listed address, was charged by city police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police say that on Dec. 4 at the temporary shelter on Main Avenue, Mr. Chapman was holding a white powder substance in his hand, which tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.
Mr. Chapman was arrested and released from police custody with an appearance ticket.
Colby P. Dimmitt, 30, of Lowville, was charged by city police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manner to injure a child.
Police say that on Dec. 8 at the State Street Fastrac gas station, Mr. Dimmitt restrained a female victim by using her seat belt to pull her back into the car she was exiting, and pinning her to the driver’s seat. Police records also say that Mr. Dimmitt ended two calls from the victim to police, all while a 9-year-old child was also in the vehicle.
Mr. Dimmitt was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Josiah N. Godley, 18, of Emerson Place, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
Police say that on Dec. 2 at his home on Emerson Place, Mr. Godley tried to punch a woman.
He was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Scott W. Stevenson, 36, of Calcium, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
Police say that on the morning of Nov. 29 at Conley’s Rental Management on Arsenal Street, Mr. Stevenson grabbed a man and dragged him to the ground, while threatening physical harm to him.
Mr. Stevenson was arraigned in city court and issued a criminal summons and released from police custody on his own recognizance. Police say that a court order of protection has been issued against Mr. Stevenson.
