WATERTOWN — Joshua S. Alexander, 39, of West Main Street, was charged by city police on Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumvention of an ignition interlock device.
According to police records, Mr. Alexander was subject to a traffic stop on Lee Street in the city, where police allege he was found to be in possession of a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to city court.
Martin J. Reese, III, 27, of Mundy Street, was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree harassment and, in a separate incident, petit larceny.
According to police records, on Wednesday morning, Mr. Reese is accused of attempting to steal $11.87 worth of alcohol and Tylenol from the Factory Street 7-Eleven store.
Additionally, on Dec. 11 on Mill Street, Mr. Reese is accused of striking Eric M. Podvin on the side of his head during a verbal altercation.
Mr. Reese was arrested, taken to the Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets.
