WATERTOWN — Aaron S. Fuller, 20, a Watertown resident without a listed address, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to police records, at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in a room at the Adirondack Efficiencies motel on Arsenal Street, Mr. Fuller struck Jenna Wilker, 22, in her face with a lamp, breaking several of her facial bones and leaving a laceration. He then placed both of his hands around her neck, applying pressure and preventing Ms. Wilker from breathing or receiving blood to her brain.
Police records also state that Mr. Fuller kicked and spit on a police officer who was arresting him.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held pending arraignment.
Desmond L. Bond, 32, of 600 Lillian St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police on Saturday with disorderly conduct. According to police records, Mr. Bond repeatedly yelled outside his residence at about 9 p.m. Saturday.
He was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Krashella L. McKnight, 37, of 650 Bronson St., Apt. A, was charged by city police on Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. McKnight violated the terms of a refrain-from order of protection when she slapped Christopher Louvat in the face at her apartment.
Ms. McKnight was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was held pending arraignment.
