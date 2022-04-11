WATERTOWN — Shamik E. Hodge, 29, of 810 Burchard St, Apt. 3, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, on Friday afternoon at the Adirondack Efficiencies motel on Arsenal Street, Mr. Hodge punched a plexiglass barrier, causing the frame to fall and sustain damage.
Mr. Hodge was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court for his charge.
Jordan E. Elliott, 20, of 75 W Thomas St., Rome, was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated and traffic violations.
According to police records, Mr. Elliot had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%. As a person under age 21, Mr. Elliot could not legally drive with a blood alcohol content above 0.01%.
Mr. Elliot was given appearance tickets for his charge.
