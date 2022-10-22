WATERTOWN — Patrick J. Bellinger, 36, with no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday on a bench warrant.
Mr. Bellinger was held pending arraignment in City Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — Patrick J. Bellinger, 36, with no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday on a bench warrant.
Mr. Bellinger was held pending arraignment in City Court.
Police say that Mr. Bellinger was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a violation of probation warrant.
David Ortega, 47, of Barben Avenue in Watertown was charged by city police on Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Ortega applied pressure to the neck of a female victim and squeezed while pushing her against a cabinet during a domestic incident which caused her to have difficulty breathing.
Mr. Ortega was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment at City Court on Saturday.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.