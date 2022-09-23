WATERTOWN — Rodney H. Pierce, 56, of Clay Street, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
Police say Mr. Pierce intentionally pointed a rifle-style BB gun at the victim, which police say gave the victim reasonable fear for their life. Mr. Pierce has a previous felony conviction from 2016.
Mr. Pierce was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment in City Court.
Derek J. Schuster, 27, of Mill Street, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Schuster, during a domestic incident, intentionally entered the home of a protected party, in violation of a court order.
Police also allege that Mr. Schuster possessed two daggers with the intent to use them unlawfully against another person.
Mr. Schuster was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and was being held pending arraignment.
