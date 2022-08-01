Police Blotter

WATERTOWN — Jonathon S. Davis, 32, of Lansing Street, was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.

According to city police records, Mr. Davis grabbed a woman and pulled her into a car he was inside of Sunday. He then pried her $1,000 iPhone 13 Pro Max from her hands and threw it, breaking the device.

