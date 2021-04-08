WATERTOWN — William F. Reynolds, 52, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Reynolds allegedly violated the order when he went into the yard of the protected party, according to city police.
He was arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Stephen L. Babcock, 35, 17481 Route 11, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Babcock allegedly violated the order on April 3 when he threatened to burn the protected party’s home down. He was arrested Tuesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Ashley R. Anthony, 39, 206 Franklin St. 111, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree menacing, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
On March 23, at her listed residence, Ms. Anthony allegedly threatened to strike a man with a liquor bottle. She also allegedly refused to allow herself to be processed in jail including providing fingerprints, photographs and basic pedigree information.
She was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Eunique L. Atkinson, 33, 139 N. Indiana Ave., was charged by city police Tuesday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole merchandise from Kinney Drugs last March.
On March 16, Ms. Atkinson allegedly stole $15.98 worth of merchandise from the store on Coffeen Street. She was arrested Tuesday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.