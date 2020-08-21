WATERTOWN — Jonathan E. McClusky, 36, 1708 Ohio St. 78, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief when he allegedly prevented a woman from calling the police during a domestic incident on Wednesday.
At about 3 p.m., Mr. McClusky allegedly tried to take Rebecca Byrd’s phone from her while she was attempting to call police during a domestic incident at his listed residence. He was arrested at about 3:30 p.m., taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
William I. Netto, 41, 11 Public Square 308, was charged four times by city police after he allegedly struck two men with a closed fist at a cab company on Thursday.
At about 7:30 p.m., Mr. Netto allegedly struck Dale Harvey on the left side of his head with a closed fist, breaking his hearing aid valued at $305. He also allegedly punched John Peebles on the back of the head, causing him to fall on the floor.
Mr. Netto was charged with two counts of second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He arrested Thursday evening, processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Rachel R. Mathis, 35033 Eddy Road, Theresa, was charged by city police with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Ms. Mathis was arrested after a traffic stop on Binsse Street in Watertown at about 10:55 p.m. on Thursday. It was unclear if she was held in jail, but she has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.
Brian M. Beach, 34, listed as homeless, was charged by city police with resisting arrest after he allegedly ran from officers and attempted barricade himself in a bedroom after they tried bringing him into custody.
Mr. Beach allegedly barricaded himself inside a residence on Burchard Street at about 6 p.m. on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.
He was processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
Michael D. Millard, 26, 116 Barben Ave., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly slammed a baby gate closed repeatedly during a domestic dispute on Thursday. He was arrested at about 10:40 p.m., taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Brian A. Hoffman Jr., 22, 165 Hobart St., Utica, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicsened operation of a motor vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday on Washington Street. He was processed at the scene and issued a ticket answerable in city court.
Deegan M. Shaffer, 19, 26229 Limestone Road, Redwood, was charged by city police with third-degree assault after he allegedly punched a man in the face, causing his tooth to chip.
Mr. Shaffer allegedly punched the man, Devon Wilson, at the Tim Horton’s on Mill Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday. He was processed at jail and then released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Christopher J. Dake, 41, 142 Mechanic St. 1505, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection for Sarah Abbate.
He was taken to jail on Wednesday and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Kwaniece M. Thompson-Weeks, 21, 207 Wealtha Ave. 649 D, was charged five times by city police after she allegedly spit and threatened someone at a tavern Wednesday evening.
At about 11:30 p.m. at Double Deuce Tavern on State Street, Ms. Thompson-Weeks spit on Jennifer Lopez. She is also alleged to have menaced Ms. Lopez by raising a beer bottle while advancing toward her, according to a police report. She also allegedly threw items across the bar, breaking a 100-dollar pendant light and two, 10-dollar napkin holders.
Ms. Thompson-Weeks was charged with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, trespassing and second-degree menacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.