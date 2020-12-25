WATERTOWN — Jonathan E. McClusky, 36, of 1708 Ohio St., Apt. 65, was charged by city police Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
Mr. McClusky is accused of violating the terms of a Watertown City Court order of protection when he allegedly punched Rebecca Byrd, 33, on the left side of her head. He is also accused of throwing her cell phone, causing it to break. He was being held pending a video arraignment at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Terrah K. Frederick, 32, of 661 Factory St., Apt. 15, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree harassment.
Ms. Frederick is accused of punching Dillon A. Williams, 26, in his ear, causing redness during a Dec. 14 incident.
She is summoned to appear in Watertown City Court on Jan. 21.
Julius L. Brannan Jr., 31, of 629 Academy St., was charged by city police Wednesday with aggravated criminal contempt.
He is accused of violating the terms of a stay-away order of protection after remaining at the protected party’s home.
He was being held pending a video arraignment at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
