WATERTOWN — Cervontes-Cortez Hardy, 22, 1620 Huntington St., Apt. F2, was charged by city police this week after he allegedly pointed a black handgun at a man and threatened to kill him.
At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, city police began investigating a weapon offense in the 500 block of Waite Avenue. It’s alleged that Mr. Hardy pointed what later turned out to be an imitation gun at a man. Mr. Hardy was also found to be in possession of 11.3 ounces of marijuana.
He was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana. He was arraigned and released on bail.
Erica J. Taber, 22, 140 N. Meadow St., was charged by city police Thursday with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image.
On Feb. 11, Ms. Taber allegedly published an image of two people engaging in sexual conduct without consent of the victim.
She was processed in jail and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
