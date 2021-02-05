WATERTOWN — Walter D. Conway, 39, 24428 Route 11, Calcium, was charged by city police Thursday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
At about 9:40 p.m. on Morrison Street, Mr. Conway allegedly fled from officers and fought with them as they were attempting to arrest him on a bench warrant. Shortly afterward, in Mr. Conway’s possession, officers allegedly found four envelopes of fentanyl and a small plastic container with methamphetamine inside.
Mr. Conway was taken to jail and held pending his warrants, according to a police report.
Nathen W. Davis, 28, 121 William St., was charged by city police Thursday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
At about 6:40 p.m. on State Street, when officers were executing a bench warrant on Mr. Davis, they allegedly found 18 envelopes of fentanyl, five Diazepam pills and a plastic bag containing meth in his possession.
Mr. Davis was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
