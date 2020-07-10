WATERTOWN — Bill H. Bailey, 49, 415 Gotham St. 6, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing after he allegedly displayed a knife during a domestic incident Thursday.
At about 5:45 p.m. at a residence on Gotham Street, Mr. Bailey allegedly displayed the black pocket knife with intent to menace Kristie Mcdole. Mr. Bailey, according to a police report, had been previously convicted of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in February 2019.
Mr. Bailey was later charged with third-degree false reporting of an incident after he allegedly signed a statement reporting a stabbing had occurred. Police say he knew the information he reported was false.
Mr. Bailey was arrested at about 8 p.m. and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
Marcus Leandry, 48, 73 Public Sq. 3, was charged Thursday by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
At about 4 a.m., Mr. Leandry allegedly possessed four glassine envelopes containing a white and brown powdery substance, which later tested positive as heroin, according to a police report.
He was arrested, taken to jail and held pending arraignment.
