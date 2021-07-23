WATERTOWN — A bench warrant was executed Thursday on Nathan J. Smith, 29, 1429 Gill St. Apt. 453A.
Mr. Smith was arrested at his home Thursday, taken to jail and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
Harrell D. Marques, 28, 9525A Hamilton Loop, Fort Drum, was charged by city police Thursday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation.
Mr. Marques was arrested on Arsenal Street at about 7:55 p.m., taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
