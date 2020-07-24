WATERTOWN — Bryson G. Birht, 24, 669 Bronson St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering and petit larceny.
On Sunday, July 19, at 228 Sterling St., Mr. Birht allegedly caused $526.97 worth of damage to a truck windshield that belonged to Brian Curtis by throwing rocks at it. He allegedly let the air out of a vehicle tire belonging to Mr. Curtis. He then allegedly knocked over Mr. Curtis’s Suzuki motorcycle, breaking its mirror and a clutch lever valued at $32.98. He also is alleged to have stolen a Samsung Galaxy A11 cellphone belonging to Victoria Curtis.
Mr. Birht was processed in jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court in October.
Delbert W. Hargis, 43, 1620 Huntington St. P7, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated the terms of a family court custody order.
Mr. Hargis is alleged to have refused to relinquish custody of a 7-year-old child to allow visitation by Victoria Pritty-Pitcher as the terms state in the order. Mr. Hargis was arrested Wednesday and held pending a video arraignment hearing.
Gracie A. Hilton, 18, 147 Maple St., Black River, was charged by city police with petit larceny after she allegedly stole a Gatorade valued at $2.29 from the A-Plus store, 610 State St.
Ms. Hilton was processed in jail and then released with a ticket to appear in City Court Aug. 12.
Jennifer M. Fuller, 28, 317 Keyes Ave., was charged by city police with DWI, aggravated DWI, drinking alcohol while in a motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Ms. Fuller was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on North Indiana Avenue She was taken to jail where her blood alcohol concentration was measured at .20 percent, according to a police report. Aggravated DWI arises after the BAC is measured at .18 percent or higher.
