WATERTOWN — Britton TL Grant, 29, 24444 White Road, was charged by city police Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree harassment.
On Monday, July 27, at 302 Central St. 1., Mr. Grant allegedly used physical force to snatch a purse from Morgan Lasell, which police say violated a valid stay-away order of protection in the process. He was arrested on Thursday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Leea M. Cowles, 31, 173 E. Main St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing after she allegedly threatened to stab Christopher Winegard with a pair of scissors Thursday at her listed residence.
Ms. Cowles was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Jovaun G. Wells, 39, 670 Grant St., was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with his daughter, Desire J. Wells, while she was holding her 1-year-old son.
Mr. Wells was arrested on Thursday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Hassan T. McKnight, 39, 256 Michigan Ave., was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and not moving from a lane safely.
He was processed at the scene, which was a traffic stop on Public Square, and then issued a ticket to appear in city court on Sept. 23.
