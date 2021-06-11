WATERTOWN — Hilary C. Hubbard, 31, of 330 Flower Ave. E., was charged by city police June 7 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Ms. Hubbard is alleged to have allowed her 8-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter to miss 93 days of school and 83 days of school, respectively, from the Wiley Elementary School in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. A police report states that, with minimal response, the school sent out 10 letters, made several home visits, Parent Square messages and made several attempts to offer services.
She was arrested Monday, June 7, and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court on June 18.
Clay W. Rott, of 15915 Eimicke Place, was charged by city police Friday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and failure to obey a traffic device.
Mr. Rott was arrested for the charge at about 12:37 a.m., taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
