WATERTOWN — Daniel X. Moore, 18, 335 Brainard St., was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly shot a window with a BB gun.
At about 3:24 a.m., Mr. Moore allegedly shot a BB gun several times at a residence on South Rutland Street, which resulted in a broken window.
He was arrested later Wednesday and then released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
James R. Jarrett, 30, 206 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 5, was charged by city police Thursday with petit larceny after he allegedly stole a nut driver from Ace Hardware on State Street.
Mr. Jarrett allegedly stole the item worth $8.99 at about 3 p.m. May 1. He was arrested for the charge Thursday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Jonathan M. Belden, 36, 101 E. Church St., Adams, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree menacing after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at another person.
At about 11:19 a.m. on Jan. 28, Mr. Belden allegedly pointed the imitation rifle at Thomas Cahill, who thought it was a real rifle. Mr. Belden was arrested for the charge Thursday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Robert W. Amell, 42, 13339 Route 11, Adams Center, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal trespassing after he allegedly entered a residence on Haley Street without permission.
At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mr. Amell allegedly entered 142 Haley St. through the back door into the kitchen without permission.
He was arrested Thursday and was being held in jail before a video arraignment hearing.
