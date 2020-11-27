WATERTOWN — Bryson G. Birht, 25, 129 William St., was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
On Wednesday, Mr. Birht allegedly showed up at a house on William Street and belonging to Victoria Curtis, who has a valid stay-away order against him, according to a police report.
He was arrested, taken to jail and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Matthew JL Askerneese, 24, 41 Mechanic St., was charged by city police Thursday with petit larceny after he allegedly stole two beers and a light from Stewart’s on Mill Street.
He was arrested at about 8:30 a.m., taken to jail and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
