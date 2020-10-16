WATERTOWN — Britton TL Grant, 29, 24444 White Road, was charged by city police with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly entered a residence unlawfully, harassed the owner, prevented her from calling for help and violated a valid stay-away order of protection.
On Thursday, at about 4:45 a.m., Mr. Grant allegedly entered Morgan Lasell’s home on Central Street, shoved her to the ground and jumped on top of her. When she tried to call for emergency services, he allegedly took her cellphone. Ms. Lasell has a stay-away order of protection against Mr. Grant.
He was arrested Friday and held in jail pending an appearance in City Court.
Catherine M. Melhuish, 35, 23442 Route 37, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal trespassing after she entered an apartment at 240 E. Main St., on Thursday knowing she had no right to do so.
Ms. Melhuish was arrested at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, processed in jail and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Mark A. Welser, 41, 447 Flower Ave. E., was charged by city police Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment and second-degree menacing.
At about 6:30 p.m., Mr. Welser allegedly punched a woman in the face with a closed fist at a residence on Bronson Street. He also allegedly struck her in the thigh with bolt cutters.
He was taken to jail at about 7:40 p.m., processed and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.