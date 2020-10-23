WATERTOWN — Robert E. Freeman, 53, 415 Gotham St., was charged by city police Thursday with petit larceny after he allegedly stole speakers and a radio transmitter out of a car in a Wendy’s parking lot earlier this month.
At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 13, Mr. Freeman is alleged to have stolen a set of Kenwood speakers and the transmitter, both belonging to Tiffany N. Thomas, out of her car while it was parked in the Wendy’s parking lot on State Street. A police report says the speakers were worth $39.99 and the transmitter was worth $5.
He was arrested at 109 Public Square on Thursday, taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court in November.
Stacey S. Snyder, 46, 19325 Route 11, was charged by city police Sunday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole merchandise totaling nearly $50 from Kinney Drugs.
On Oct. 1, Ms. Snyder allegedly stole items from the store on Coffeen Street. They were worth $46.98, according to a police report.
Ms. Snyder was already in jail when the charges were levied Sunday, resulting in her being issued a ticket answerable to City Court before being released back into custody.
