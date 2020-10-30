WATERTOWN — James D. Wisner, 29, 318 S. Main St., Mannsville, was charged by city police Thursday with DWI, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a half-dozen traffic violations after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated with a loaded firearm in his vehicle.
At about 10:25 p.m., Mr. Wisner was pulled over on Barben Avenue and found to allegedly have a loaded Glock 43 9mm caliber firearm that was loaded and under his seat. A police report also states his license was suspended and that his BAC, or blood alcohol content, was measured at 0.01%. He was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Kevin T. Maguire, 32, 728 W. Main St., was charged by city police Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest after allegedly choking a woman.
At about 5:15 p.m., at his listed residence, Mr. Maguire is alleged to have squeezed his hands around Jenna Hoistion’s neck until she couldn’t breath. He then ran away from officers when they told him he was under arrest, according to a police report.
Mr. Maguire was taken to jail shortly after the incident and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Lauren A. Going, 60, 43935 Route 3, Natural Bridge, was charged by city police Wednesday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole whiskey from a liquor store.
At about 11:37 a.m., at Arsenal Wine & Liquor, Ms. Going allegedly stole a bottle of Gentleman Jack Whiskey, which was valued at $45.99. She was arrested later on Wednesday, processed and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Phillip M. Thomas, 33, 505 Arsenal St., was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly entered the home of a woman who has a stay-away order against him.
At about 8:52 p.m., Mr. Thomas allegedly entered Olivia Pacific’s home on Hamilton Street, violating the order of protection.
Mr. Thomas was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.