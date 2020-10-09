WATERTOWN — Paris D. Bellfield, 41, 1030 Arsenal St., was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Bellfield is alleged to have been at the protected party’s home on Emerson Street on Friday morning at about 12:45 a.m., according to a police report. He was arrested at about 1:25 a.m., taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Casaundra L. Mashaw, 30, 310 S. Massey St., was charged by city police with second-degree harassment after she allegedly shoved a police officer with both hands.
Ms. Mashaw allegedly shoved the officer at about 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. She was taken to jail then released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Oct. 22.
Daniel P. Doolen, 30, 415 Gotham St., was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and multiple traffic violations on Friday.
Mr. Doolen was arrested during a traffic stop at about 1 a.m. after allegedly possessing 1.6 grams of heroin in his wallet. He was taken to jail, processed then released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Oct. 22.
