WATERTOWN — Jonathan G. Fisher, 30, 729 Mill St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly broke a woman’s cellphone.
At about 11 a.m. Thursday on West Mullin Street, Mr. Fisher allegedly took Mckenzie Kuellertz’s cellphone and threw it to the ground, causing the Samsung Galaxy S8, worth $474, to break. Mr. Fisher was arrested about 30 minutes later and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Michael A. Wood, 30, 551 Mill St., was charged by city police with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he allegedly operated a vehicle without the owner’s permission.
At about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday along the 600 block of Boyd Street, Mr. Wood was allegedly found to be operating a 2009 Hyundai without the permission of its owner, Candisache Chung. The vehicle had been reported stolen to Suffolk County police in January.
Mr. Wood was taken to jail, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court on Oct. 14.
William R. Davies, 26, 7155 Van Dressen Road, Lowville, was charged by city police with DWI, aggravated DWI, speeding and failing to keep right early on Friday.
Mr. Davies was arrested at 1280 Coffeen St., at about 2:45 a.m. His blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, was measured at 0.22%, according to a police report. He was taken to jail, processed and then later released with a ticket to appear in city court on Oct. 5.
Kristina M. Finney, 27, 845 Starbuck Ave., was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Ms. Finney was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. on Starbuck Avenue, processed at the scene and released with a ticket to appear in city court on Oct. 21.
Bench warrants were executed Thursday on the following: Nathan D. Gilligan, 30, homeless; Timothy A. Babcock, 41, 31701 Boni Road, Copenhagen; Brian K. Sullivan, 32, 1704 Ohio St.; and Azure I. Arnot, 25, 512 John St., Clayton.
