WATERTOWN — Gracie A. Hilton, 18, of 23443 Route 37, Apt. 8, was charged by city police Sunday with three counts of petit larceny and three counts of third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification.
According to police records, on Jan. 1, Ms. Hilton was in possession of a credit card number belonging to Tyler Augliano. Later, at about 5:30 p.m. the same day, she spent $25.34 at the Wing Wagon restaurant on Public Square and made two purchases at the Family Dollar at Arsenal Street, one for $167.13 at about 3:45 p.m. and another for $109.90 at 3:53 p.m.
Ms. Hilton was arrested at her home Sunday, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to City Court at a later date.
Kevin B. Youmans, 21, of 177 Mechanic St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police reports, at about 10:22 p.m., Mr. Youmans was seen yelling obscenities from the front porch of his home, creating enough noise to disturb neighbors.
Mr. Youmans was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Brian A. Hostetler, 31, of 309 Ten Eyck St., was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended registration and a traffic infraction.
According to police records, Mr. Hostetler was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released to the custody of military police.
