WATERTOWN — Jermaine A. Nesmith, 38, of 639 Academy St., Apt. 2, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps by city police at 11 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Nesmith was taken to the county public safety building, processed and held in jail.
Richard S. Stevens, 41, of 805 Davidson St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by city police at 7:15 p.m on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Stevens violated a stay-away order of protection placed against him by Melinda Beyea when he walked near to her and spoke with her.
Mr. Stevens was take to the county public safety building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Taylor J. Ballou, 29, of 30226 Route 971V, Apt. 1, Black River, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree harassment by city police at 7:56 p.m. Saturday.
According to police records, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Ballou transferred $2,500 from Caitlyn Lockwood’s bank account to his own account using her cell phone. Later that day, at 4 p.m., he grabbed Ms. Lockwood’s hair and dragged her to the ground during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Ballou was taken to the county public safety building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Police records state he has “multiple active warrants,” but no other agencies chose to extradite him.
