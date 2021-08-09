WATERTOWN — Clayton D. Gonzalez, 25, of 505 Washington St., Apt. 201, was charged by city police Sunday with criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Gonzalez intentionally damaged a sign on Washington Street owned by the city by shaking and shoving the signpost until it snapped.
Mr. Gonzalez was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and given an appearance ticket. Mr. Gonzalez is a Fort Drum soldier and was turned over to military police custody after receiving his ticket.
Hannalena J. Myers, 22, of 25566 County Route 36, Carthage, was charged by city police Sunday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, above 0.08% and a traffic infraction.
According to police records, Ms. Myers submitted to a breath test, which showed her BAC was 0.14%. She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets.
Lyndsey M. Blount, 22, of 1031 Coffeen St., Upper Apt., was charged by city police Sunday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and operating an unregistered vehicle. Police did not provide her BAC.
According to police records, Ms. Blount was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Jena M. Wagar, 25, of 10159 Middle Road, Dexter, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal impersonation.
According to police records, on June 12, Ms. Wagar identified herself as Shelby L. Rogers during a traffic stop in an attempt to conceal two warrants for her arrest.
She was arrested Sunday by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on multiple warrants and was brought to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was processed and arraigned in City Court before Justice Matthew Porter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.