WATERTOWN — Craig D. Youmans, 51, of 209 William St., lower apartment, was charged by city police at 8:35 p.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
It’s alleged that he pointed a pocket knife at his nephew, Kevin Youmans, and threatened to stab him with it during a domestic incident at Mr. Youmans’s residence. According to police, it was unlawful for him to possess the weapon because he has previously been convicted of a crime. He is due to answer the charges in City Court.
Patrick N. Hayes II, 21, of 404 Arsenal St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police at 12:34 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
It’s alleged that on Feb. 2, he had a debit card belonging to James Ingro and, without Mr. Ingro’s permission, provided the card and its personal identification number to another individual with the intent of stealing money from Mr. Ingro.
Police claim the card was used to withdraw a total of $500 from two separate ATM locations before the card and cash were returned to Mr. Ingro. Mr. Hayes was issued appearance tickets for City Court.
Douglas R. Rice, 40, of 668 Mill St., was charged by city police at 9:20 a.m. Saturday with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17 and second-degree harassment.
It’s alleged that he slapped a 10-year-old child across the face with an open hand, leaving a red mark and bruising, at his residence. He was issued appearance tickets for City Court.
Robert P. Minnick Jr., 50, of 114 Franklin St., Apt. 308, was charged by city police at 8:06 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
It’s alleged that he shoved and hit Patricia Perras several times during a domestic incident at 142 Mechanic St., Apt. 305, and that he damaged a wooden shelf belonging to Ms. Perras, causing $15 in damage. He is due to answer the counts in City Court.
Gavin J. Collins, 20, of 1030 Arsenal St., Apt. 114, was charged by city police at about 3 a.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
It’s alleged that during a traffic stop he was found to have buprenorphine/naxolene, a Class III controlled substance, in his vehicle. Police also said he pulled his arms away as officers attempted to place him in handcuffs. He was issued appearance tickets for City Court.
Jeremiah L. Markwick, 31, of 23845 Jackson Road, Carthage, was charged by city police at about 4:30 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
It’s alleged that at 317 Washington St., he possessed four glassine packets containing heroin. He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Nicholas S. Barker, 26, of 17643 Route 11, Lot H-17, was charged by city police at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Coffeen Street with aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as other traffic violations.
Police alleged that his blood alcohol content, or BAC, was found to be 0.20%. DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.08% or above, while aggravated DWI, which can carry stiffer penalties upon conviction, is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to 0.18% or above. He was issued appearance tickets for City Court.
Manuel Moncibais, 25, of 20358 Bagram Road, Apt. 126-B, Fort Drum, was charged by city police with DWI and speeding at 2:04 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Gotham Street.
It’s alleged his BAC was 0.15%. He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.