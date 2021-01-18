WATERTOWN — Matthieu J. Adams, 20, of 130 Court St., Apt. 403, was charged by city police Sunday with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
According to arrest records, at about 6:05 p.m., police responded to 615 Bronson St., to investigate a complaint of a domestic incident with shots fired. While speaking with officers, police say Mr. Adams refused to remove his hands from his waist band, attempted to flee the scene and failed to provide officers with his identity.
Mr. Adams also refused to present his hands to officers who were attempting to handcuff him.
Mr. Adams was arrested, processed and released on scene with an appearance ticket.
Dee H. Smith, 34, of 615 Bronson St., Upper Apt., was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree assault.
According to police records, during a domestic incident at 1 a.m., Ms. Smith struck Lisa Adams in the face and leg with open hands and closed fists, causing severe swelling and bruising of her eyes, as well as pain and swelling on her upper leg.
Ms. Smith was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson County Safety Building, where she was processed and held pending arraignment. Police say Ms. Smith is also on probation.
Kshaun T. Murphy, 26, of 217 Sterling St., was charged by city police Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, at 11:20 a.m. at the Dr. Guitar store on Court Street, Mr. Murphy stole two pairs of EHX headphones, valued at $24.99 each. He took them and exited the store without paying.
Mr. Murphy was arrested at 3:27 p.m., taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
