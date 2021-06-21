WATERTOWN — Jamie P. Bonanno, of 357 California Road, Gouverneur, was charged by city police Sunday with acting in a manner to injure a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to police records, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in an apartment at 1750 Burns Ave., Mr. Bonanno put his hands around the throat of a 14-year-old boy and applied pressure with the intention of choking the child.
Mr. Bonanno was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending a video arraignment hearing.
Jamie M. Doyle, of 229 West Main St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
According to police records, at about 2:47 a.m. Monday at an apartment at 309 Mill St., Mr. Doyle choked a female victim when he grabbed her throat and squeezed. Mr. Doyle is also accused of striking the victim in the face repeatedly, pulling her hair and throwing a ball of rice at her head. Police say he then restrained the victim by blocking the apartment door, preventing her from leaving.
Mr. Doyle was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held in custody pending an arraignment hearing.
William H. Keith, IV, of 658 Oswego Ave., Apt. 111, Fort Drum, was charged by city police Saturday with trespass and disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Keith was trespassing on Samaritan Medical Center property at about 3 a.m. Saturday after he refused to leave despite multiple requests. He also argued loudly with two police officers when asked to leave, alarming two nearby patients.
Mr. Keith was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released to military police custody.
