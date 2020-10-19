WATERTOWN — Jarrod C. Randall, 36, of 114 Katherine St., was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and an equipment violation for inadequate lights.
According to police records, Mr. Randall was processed and released on scene with an appearance ticket.
Stephen J. Percy, 34, of 19325 Route 11, Apt. 105, was charged with by city police Saturday petit larceny.
According to arrest records, on Sept. 23, Mr. Percy stole $44.99 worth of merchandise from the Kinney Drugs store on Washington Street when he walked out of the store without attempting to stop at the cash registers.
Mr. Percy was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
