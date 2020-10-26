WATERTOWN — Francis G. Richardson, 27, of 657 Olive St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct for violent behavior.
Police did not provide more detail about Ms. Richardson’s arrest. She was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Ruth A. Scott, 45, of 19325 Route 11, Apt. 110, was charged by city police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a substance.
According to police records, Ms. Scott possessed five carisoprodol pills, which are a schedule IV controlled substance, in a blue pill bottle in a Crown Royal bag she was carrying when arrested. Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxer.
Ms. Scott was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Anthony S. Bidwell, 28, of 845 Starbuck Ave., Apt. 1004, was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Bidwell had a dagger in the passenger door handle of his vehicle, readily accessible. He’s banned from owning such a weapon because he was convicted of third-degree burglary on Sept. 8. Mr. Bidwell also had a bench warrant out for his arrest.
Mr. Bidwell was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held pending arraignment. After arraignment, Mr. Bidwell was returned to jail.
Twanisha S. Killian-Graham, 30, of 312 Gotham St., was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owners consent, second-degree harassment, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using another vehicle without an interlock device.
According to police records, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Ms. Killian-Graham took a 2007 BMW belonging to Arturo Roe, 19, without his consent and parked it behind an apartment building on Academy Street. Ms. Killian-Graham also struck Mr. Roe in the face with a closed hand.
Ms. Killian-Graham was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jeffery A. Cowles, 31, of 121 William St., Apt. 8, was arrested by city police Sunday on an active fugitive warrant.
Mr. Cowles was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment via video call.
Timothy J. Ritter, 46, of 24354 Plank Road, Calcium, was charged by city police Sunday with three counts of petit larceny and third-degree robbery.
According to police reports, Mr. Ritter stole two bottles of liquor from the Arsenal Wine and Liquor store on Oct. 2, with a combined value of $45.48, by concealing them on his person and leaving the store without attempting to pay.
On Oct. 19, police say Mr. Ritter again stole from the Arsenal Wine and Liquor store. He took a bottle of Tin Cup whiskey, valued at $37.99, and concealed it on his person before attempting to leave without paying. When Michelle Dingman, an employee of the store, attempted to stop Mr. Ritter from leaving with the bottle, he shoved past her with force.
On Oct. 25, police say Mr. Ritter also stole a DeWalt Toolkit, worth $199.99, from the Tractor Supply Store on Arsenal Street by hiding the toolbox underneath his hooded sweatshirt and exiting the store without paying.
Police say Mr. Ritter also had an active bench warrant out of Jefferson County.
Mr. Ritter was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Clementina E. Udeogalanya, 30, of 9 Marietta Drive, Westbury, Nassau County, was charged by city police Saturday with trespassing and obstructing governmental administration.
According to police records, at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Ms. Udeogalanya refused to leave the Stewart’s Shops location on North Massey Street, despite repeated requests that she leave from both staff and police. She then refused to provide her basic identifying information to a uniformed officer and refused to provide a photograph or finger prints during processing.
Ms. Udeogalanya was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
