Lucius P. Percy, 26, of 19325 Route 11, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass after he allegedly violated a valid stay-away order of protection and entered a residence without permission.
On Sunday, July 19, Mr. Percy allegedly entered the home of the protected party, Robin Bailey, at 243 Sterling St., without the owner’s permission.
Mr. Percy was arrested on Friday and held in jail pending a video arraignment hearing.
Brian M. Beach, 34, of 638 Burchard St., was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment after he allegedly grabbed Robin Hadley’s arm and took her phone during a domestic incident on Friday, attempting to prevent her from contacting police.
Mr. Beach was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
