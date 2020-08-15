WATERTOWN — Michael D. Yarbrough, 52, 431 Stone St. Lower, was charged by city police with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Mr. Yarbrough allegedly reported a fight between his girlfriend and her daughter to 911 while knowing the incident did not occur. He was arrested at 136 S. Orchard St., taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Justin M. Kirby, 31, 228 N. Orchard St. 1, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree harassment.
At about 2:40 a.m. at 139 N. Meadow St., Mr. Kirby allegedly threw two barstools — valued at $150 and belonging to Patrick Obryan — during a domestic incident. He is also alleged to have wrestled Mr. Obryan to the ground and punched a woman, Cathleen Obryan, on the back of her head. Mr. Kirby was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Walter D. Conway, 39, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly disobeyed a valid stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Conway allegedly went to 850 Superior St. on Thursday and began arguing with the protected party in the driveway. The stay-away order, which was issued out of city court and protects Amy Conway, was issued in July. Mr. Conway was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Benjamin DP Rappel, 23, 661 Factory St. 14-3, was charged by city police with second-degree obstructing governmental administration after he allegedly fled from officers at an active crime scene as they were attempting to detain him on Saturday, Aug. 8. Mr. Rappel was later arrested on Thursday, taken to jail and the released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Tia M. Elliott, 31, 328 Franklin St. 1, was charged by city police with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment after she allegedly refused to give her hands while officers tried to handcuff her.
Ms. Elliott was arrested on Friday, processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court.
