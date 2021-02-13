WATERTOWN — Rose M.C. Moore, 25, of 43 Hailesboro St., Gouverneur, was charged by city police Thursday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole a backpack from Staples worth roughly $130.
At about 8:15 p.m., Ms. Moore allegedly stole a Swiss Army backpack from the Staples on Arsenal Street. She was arrested and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant out of the Town of Watertown Court.
Kyle S. Monahan, 25, of 16417 Lee Road, Dexter, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration after he allegedly fled from his vehicle during a traffic stop.
At about 7:30 p.m., Mr. Monahan fled on foot along South Massey Street. A warrant was out on him and he was charged with several traffic violations. He was arrested and turned over to the sheriff’s office.
Wayne J. Dupre, 49, of 126 Seymour St., was charged by city police Friday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
At about 10:25 a.m. at 310 S. Massey St., he allegedly threatened to fight the residents who live there. A bystander noticed and dialed 911. It was unclear how he allegedly resisted arrest, but he was taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.