WATERTOWN — Sergio Cisneros, 53, listed as homeless, was charged by city police with petit larceny when he allegedly stole three 24-ounce cans of beer from Stewarts on Mill Street. The value of the beer was listed at $5.47.
Mr. Cisneros was arrested Friday, transported to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court in August.
