WATERTOWN — Stefan J. Andrews, 36, 1308 Columbia St., was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and endangering the welfare of a child.
At about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Andrews allegedly struck a woman in the face while at his listed residence, causing a chip in her right central incisor, as well as swelling to her forehead. He also allegedly choked the victim, all in front of her 5-year-old child. He also allegedly broke her $299.99 LG Stylo 6 by throwing it on the ground.
Mr. Andrews was later arrested Friday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Cedricquios A. Grant, 32, 17529 Michaels Road, Adams Center, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt when he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
At about 1 a.m., Mr. Grant was allegedly at the protected party’s residence on Hycliff Drive in Watertown. He was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Zackery A. Stanard, 27, 236 Breen Ave., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.
At about 12:45 a.m., Mr. Standard allegedly punched and kicked a woman at his listed residence, causing substantial pain to her cheek, arm and ankle, according to a police report.
He allegedly assaulted the woman in front of a 3-year-old child. He was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
