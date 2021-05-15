WATERTOWN — Anthony I. Dejesus, 28, of 392 Moffett St., Apt. C, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Mr. Dejesus was at his listed residence when he allegedly slapped Haley Alteri in the head, which violated an order of protection.
He was arrested shortly afterward and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Kristi L. Biccum, 36, of 618 Cooper St. Upper, was charged by city police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief after she allegedly damaged a bedroom door.
At about 12:32 a.m. Saturday, Ms. Biccum allegedly caused $150 worth of damage to Michael Williams’ bedroom door on Cooper Street.
She was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Arianna M. Ubriaco, 18, of 309 Mill St., Apt. 604, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt after she allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, Ms. Ubriaco was allegedly in the presence of the protected party at 845 Starbuck Ave. and intentionally stayed with the victim.
She was arrested roughly an hour later and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
