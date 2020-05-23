WATERTOWN — Daniel P. Doolen, 29, 338 Academy St., was arrested Friday evening after police allege he burglarized one woman’s house and then violated a stay-away order of protection multiple times.
On Wednesday, May 13, at around 7 p.m., Mr. Doolen allegedly entered a residence on Franklin Street belonging to Chelsey Kulp and stole several articles of clothing and other items, according to a police report. Around 30 minutes later, on Academy Street, Mr. Doolen allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection by entering the residence of the protected party, Renee Gracey. He allegedly entered Ms. Gracey’s home again on Friday shortly before he was arrested.
Mr. Doolen was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
Mr. Doolen was processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jesse R. Davis, 24, 232 W. Main St., was arrested on Wednesday after police alleged he possesed a black Daisy imitation pistol during an altercation with two women.
On Saturday, May 16, Mr. Davis allegedly used the imitation pistol unlawfully during an altercation with Lisa Kish and Rebeka Caplicki on State Street. He is alleged to have done this by using the imitation pistol as a blunt object to strike both women in the head. Mr. Davis was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault. He was transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Robert L. Gonio, 48, 129 S. Pleasant St., was arrested last week after he allegedly threw a 15-pound propane tank through the front window of 1103 Boyd St on Tuesday, May 12. The replacement cost was around $60, according to a police report. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Mr. Gonio was arrested May 14, taken to jail and then released with a ticket to appear in city court July 31.
