WATERTOWN — Billy J. Simmons, 42, 529 Emerson St., was charged by city police with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree trespassing after he allegedly broke into a home where two people have stay-away orders of protection against him.
At about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Mr. Simmons is alleged to have broken into 1620 Huntington St., by climbing through a window. Two people live there and have the stay-away orders against him. A police report states Mr. Simmons was previously convicted of criminal contempt, most recently in February.
Mr. Simmons was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
Daniel P. Doolen, 30, 415 Gotham St., was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree harassment after he allegedly broke into a woman’s house and punched her in the face.
At about 3:38 a.m., Mr. Doolen allegedly entered Renee Gracey’s home at 338 Academy St., and punched her in the face during a domestic incident.
He was arrested later in the day and held pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
