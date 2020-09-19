WATERTOWN — Aendru R. Johnson, 25, 17747 Route 11, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated an active stay-away order of protection Saturday morning.
Mr. Johnson was arrested at about 2 a.m. after he allegedly entered the home of the protected party, Brianna L. Wilt, and spoke with her multiple times, according to a police report.
He was taken to jail, processed and then held pending an arraignment hearing.
Amy N. Howard, 44, 644 Leray St., was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly having meth during a traffic stop on Friday.
Ms. Howard was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. on Lansing Street. She was also charged with operating a vehicle without permission and an equipment violation.
She was taken to jail, processed and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.