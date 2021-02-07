WATERTOWN — Jason B. McGrath, 49, of 845 Starbuck Ave., Apt. 502, was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. McGrath yelled profanities in front of his apartment, causing multiple neighbors to call police, despite being told several times by uniformed officers to stop.
Mr. McGrath was processed on scene and given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Daniel N. Stearns, 39, of 1412 Grand St., Abilene, Texas, was charged by city police Saturday with driving while intoxicated, second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for an ammo clip and traffic infractions.
According to police records, Mr. Stearns possessed a loaded SIG Sauer P365 handgun, with 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition loaded, in the center console of his vehicle. Police say Mr. Stearns does not hold a valid New York state pistol permit.
Mr. Stearns was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Shaun M. Bohn, 30, of Carthage, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree arson.
According to police records, at about 10:33 a.m. at 242 Ward St., Mr. Bohn used a kitchen knife to assault Nathan D. Mills, 29, causing a laceration to Mr. Mills’ right forearm during a domestic incident.
Mr. Bohn then allegedly burned Mr. Mills’ pillow with a butane lighter and gasoline.
Mr. Bohn was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held in jail pending arraignment.
Beau-Mont Gile, 31, of 921 Bronson St., was charged by city police Saturday with falsely reporting an incident.
According to police records, Mr. Gile called Jefferson County 911 to report two males were running down his street and into a neighbor’s backyard. According to the report, an unmarked police vehicle with an officer inside was parked on the street due to a number of unfounded complaints to 911 from Mr. Gile. That officer reported no males were seen running down the street, making Mr. Gile’s complaint fraudulent.
Mr. Gile was processed on scene and given an appearance ticket for his charges.
